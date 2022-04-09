MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 23.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $1.96 on Friday. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

MedAvail ( NASDAQ:MDVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 198.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,117,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $14,964,704.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the third quarter worth about $805,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MedAvail by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MedAvail by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MedAvail by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,778 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MedAvail by 1,239.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 86,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

