Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Medtronic by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $112.47. 5,230,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,355,526. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.67. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

