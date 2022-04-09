Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.27).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGGT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.84) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.49) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.86), for a total transaction of £505,855.36 ($663,416.87). Also, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.90), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($86,094.75). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 887 shares of company stock valued at $389,955.

LON MGGT traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 769.40 ($10.09). 6,581,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 755.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 745.77. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 392.40 ($5.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 846 ($11.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.35.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

