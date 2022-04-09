Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRCY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of MRCY opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

