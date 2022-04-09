Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.69. The company had a trading volume of 92,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.47. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $171.56 and a 1 year high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

