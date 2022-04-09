Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFVI remained flat at $$11.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 384,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,107. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

