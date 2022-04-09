MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Down 3%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 2,855,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 5,338,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

Get MetalNRG alerts:

About MetalNRG (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetalNRG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetalNRG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.