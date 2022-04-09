Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.