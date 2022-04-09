Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Decreased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,986 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.14. 20,562,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,018,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.