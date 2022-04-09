Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,837 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,524,530 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,195,876,000 after purchasing an additional 711,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

