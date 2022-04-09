MidasProtocol (MAS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,392.00

MidasProtocol (MAS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $131,524.91 and approximately $27,392.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MidasProtocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

