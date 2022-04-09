Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.44 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $90,300.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $23.07 or 0.00054313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00045834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.15 or 0.07593580 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,497.68 or 1.00060225 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 452,783 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

