Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRYGet Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moncler from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised Moncler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moncler has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MONRY opened at $54.35 on Friday. Moncler has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $66.80.

About Moncler (Get Rating)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.