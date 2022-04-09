Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MYSRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.72.

Shares of MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

