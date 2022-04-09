Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.11 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $248.77 million and $21.11 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.52 or 0.00155746 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00046277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.89 or 0.07618161 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,707.97 or 0.99990017 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,302,562 coins and its circulating supply is 3,739,592 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

