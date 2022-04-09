Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €10.70 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.70 ($11.76) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.96% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.21) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($9.01) price objective on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.30 ($9.12).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.95 ($7.64) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.92. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($10.45). The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.