Morgan Stanley Cuts Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 329

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 330 ($4.33) to GBX 329 ($4.31) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.75.

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

