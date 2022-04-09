Morgan Stanley Increases Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $200.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HUBB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $184.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.07.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,039,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,805,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3,086.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after buying an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 270,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,817,000 after buying an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

