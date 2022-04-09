Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($39.56) to €14.60 ($16.04) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RAIFF stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

