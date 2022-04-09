Morgan Stanley Trims Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price to $146.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,941,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after buying an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,500,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,537,000 after buying an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

