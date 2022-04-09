Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Motorpoint Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.48) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.25 ($3.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 289.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 322.69.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

