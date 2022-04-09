MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.59

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $11.46. MRC Global shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 530,629 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in MRC Global by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 283,444 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)
MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.
