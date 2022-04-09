MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.59

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.59 and traded as high as $11.46. MRC Global shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 530,629 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in MRC Global by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,114,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 283,444 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

