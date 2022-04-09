MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $542.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the fourth-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get MSCI alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $606.14.

MSCI opened at $506.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.66. MSCI has a 1-year low of $440.34 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $4,786,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.