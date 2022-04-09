MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €220.88 ($242.72).

MTX stock opened at €187.05 ($205.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($247.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

