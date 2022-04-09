MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTYFF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $45.95 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

