Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $294.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.00 million and the lowest is $293.00 million. Mueller Water Products reported sales of $267.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,512,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 870,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 758,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

