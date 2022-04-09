Nanobiotix S.A. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Nanobiotix in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.97) for the year.

Separately, UBS Group cut Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $7.01 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

