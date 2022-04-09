Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.66

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.66 and traded as low as $51.41. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 13,308 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is currently 54.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.