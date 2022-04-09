National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.86 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

