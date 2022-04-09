National Asset Management Inc. Buys 235 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $157.26 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.02.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

