National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 839 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after buying an additional 354,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after buying an additional 222,729 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,525,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,230,000 after buying an additional 100,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,655,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $102.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

About Globe Life (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

