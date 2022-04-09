National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $21.03 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $130,415.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMHC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

