National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,088 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABR opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.83. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.