National Bank Financial Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 80 to SEK 90 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.05.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $10.13 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

