National Bank Financial Raises Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.58.

HBM stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 424,400 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

