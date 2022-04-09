National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $22.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

