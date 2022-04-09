National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,762 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 176,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 427,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,341,000.

NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $30.40 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

