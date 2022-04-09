National Bank of Canada FI Takes $67,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $152.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

