National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

XHB stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

