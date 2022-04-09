National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Cut to C$117.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.73.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $75.13 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6756 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.