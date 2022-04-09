National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Cut to C$117.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.73.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $75.13 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $68.43 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.48%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6756 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.