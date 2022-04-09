National Bankshares Analysts Give Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) a C$13.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.46.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.