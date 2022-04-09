National Bankshares Raises EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$18.00

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of EverGen Infrastructure stock opened at C$12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.31 million and a P/E ratio of 61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$15.48.
EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)
