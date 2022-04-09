National Bankshares Raises EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Price Target to C$18.00

EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of EverGen Infrastructure stock opened at C$12.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.31 million and a P/E ratio of 61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$15.48.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. The company intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. It intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, First Nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.