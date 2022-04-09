National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,353,000 after buying an additional 1,185,385 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $10,461,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 716.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,582,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.