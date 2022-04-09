Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Tops $12.73 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $64,764.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003868 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009513 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,232,544 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

