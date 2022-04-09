NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.71. 3,324,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

