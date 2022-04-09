Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at National Bankshares

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Next Hydrogen Solutions stock opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.25.

Next Hydrogen Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

