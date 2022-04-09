Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 280,057 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $17,944,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.92 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

