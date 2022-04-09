Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0033

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $29.99 million and $613,726.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.33 or 0.07573613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00263426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.43 or 0.00767941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00099687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.00555209 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.99 or 0.00402263 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,760,640,123 coins and its circulating supply is 9,193,640,123 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.