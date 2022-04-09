NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 50.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at $12,115,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 407,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE:NI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.