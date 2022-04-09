Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,122 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Devon Energy stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

